DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, November 11th, 2020

Mallrats (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer It is kind of weird that Kevin Smith has stumbled upon a couple of really in the moment eras, right? Clerks took a dive into the malaise of the 1990s youth trying to reconcile this with the daunting future ahead. Then you have Mallrats, which takes the same general molds of same youth, and puts them against a backdrop that is going through decay or worse both in an evolving economy and the Covid restrictions. And here we are! Was Kevin Smith a great clairvoyant, knowing the world to come and ensuring that we got a chance to see these eras before they disappeared? I'd imagine he'd be the first to tell you that's not the case, but it's a thing that's stayed in my head as I took yet another peek at Mallrats. Like Clerks, Smith wrote and directed this film, and also appears as Silent Bob to Jason Mewes' Jay, and serve as the jocular palette cleanser. The big focus is on TS (Jeremy London, Party of Five) and Brodie (Jason Lee, Almost Famous), two guys whose girlfriends have just broken up with them. So they go to the mall to regroup, and try to figure out a way to win back Brandi (Claire Forlani, Meet Joe Black) and Rene (Shannen Doherty, Heathers), the significant others of TS and Brodie, respectively.