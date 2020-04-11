DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

   
Old 11-04-20, 04:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,328
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Ghost Breakers (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Hot on the heels of The Cat and the Canary (1939), a modest enterprise that became a big hit, the same stars, Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard, were reteamed for The Ghost Breakers (1940), a more lavish, emphatically "A" production. An even bigger success, it solidified Hope as a major movie star attraction, while the film remains one of the very best horror-comedies. Home video has not been kind to Ghost Breakers, with earlier official DVD releases looking quite poor, on the level of a public domain release. Kino's new Blu-ray, licensed from Universal (owners of the pre-1948 Paramount library) offers a new 2K remastering, but the results are still problematic. It's basically a good transfer of only fair elements. The image is clean with no scratches or obvious damage, but appears derived from a duplicate negative or something close to that. It lacks the exquisite detail, rich bl...Read the entire review »
Two Mules for Sister Sara (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie: Read the entire review »
High Plains Drifter (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie: Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.