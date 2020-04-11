DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020

The Ghost Breakers (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV Hot on the heels of The Cat and the Canary (1939), a modest enterprise that became a big hit, the same stars, Bob Hope and Paulette Goddard, were reteamed for The Ghost Breakers (1940), a more lavish, emphatically "A" production. An even bigger success, it solidified Hope as a major movie star attraction, while the film remains one of the very best horror-comedies. Home video has not been kind to Ghost Breakers, with earlier official DVD releases looking quite poor, on the level of a public domain release. Kino's new Blu-ray, licensed from Universal (owners of the pre-1948 Paramount library) offers a new 2K remastering, but the results are still problematic. It's basically a good transfer of only fair elements. The image is clean with no scratches or obvious damage, but appears derived from a duplicate negative or something close to that. It lacks the exquisite detail, rich bl...Read the entire review »