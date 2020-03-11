DVD Talk reviews for Monday, November 2nd, 2020

Variety (1983) (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster When a friend reluctantly tells unemployed writer Christine (Sandy McLeod) that she knows of a job opening, Christine is just happy to have a lead on work, but it turns out that taking tickets at Variety, a Times Square porn theater, is a transformational experience for her. The work itself is simple, but being there is like a peek into a world that Christine is fascinated by: the seemingly lonely men, who come to the theater and sit apart from one another, transfixed by the women on screen. She begins telling sexual stories to her boyfriend, Mark (Will Patton), who does not seem pleased. Eventually, she fixates on a specific patron, an older man named Louie (Richard M. Davidson), who wears a three-piece suit to the films and exudes a certain type of confidence. When he invites her on a date but is forced to leave abruptly, she starts following him, trying to figure out more about him -- a voyeur watching another voyeur. Read the entire review »