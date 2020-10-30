DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 29th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,323
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, October 29th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Roman Holiday: Paramount Presents (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Forgive my irreverence, but the 1953 romantic comedy Roman Holiday has a lot to answer for. Sure, it gave the world one of cinema's most iconic stars, Audrey Hepburn, somehow fully formed in her Oscar-winning debut. Sure, it's a visual and storytelling delight that makes its two-hour runtime breeze by, propelled by nothing short of pure movie magic. However, Roman Holiday -- with its story of an overextended princess who decides to skip out on her royal duties, finding an appreciation for life and love in the process -- basically set the template for the entire Hallmark Movie Channel and their hundreds of cookie cutter royal romances. Some may disagree that this is an atrocity against humanity; they can't be helped. If anything c...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Babyteeth (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterWatching Babyteeth, I had a thought: serious or terminal illness dramas are the movie equivalent of Schrodinger's cat. No matter what the filmmakers do, their awareness of creating a work to be observed, and the audience's awareness of the baggage that comes with that (both pop culture and real-world baggage) fundamentally alters the viewing experience. Perhaps that's because, for the most part, these movies go one of two directions: inspirational, or heart-wrenchingly sad. Director Shannon Murphy and writer Rita Kalnejais (adapting her own novel) work hard with Babyteeth to defeat both of these factors, consciously avoiding many of the cliches that come with the territory and attempting to navigate a path that finds spots of joy without pumping her story up into something symbolic for the viewer. Their efforts aren't entirely successful, but they're admirable just the same. Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off