DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, October 28th, 2020

Curse of the Undead (Blu-ray)

As Tom Weaver points out in his delightful audio commentary track of Curse of the Undead (1959), Universal-International went through three distinct phases during the 1950s with regards to its sci-fi and horror films. The early ones like It Came from Outer Space (1953) and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954) were ambitious and original, but then genre producer William Alland noticed that Columbia's sci-fi output, making the same amount of money with their own films, cut corners padding their product scads of stock footage. U-I followed suit, in later films like the terrible The Deadly Mantis (1957). After that, Universal petered out with feeble efforts like Curse of the Undead and The Leech Woman (1960), movies made primarily to support double-bills, often with far better-made (yet no more expensive) imports, frequently from Britain's Hammer Films.