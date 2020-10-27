DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 26th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 26th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Cat and the Canary (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOne of Bob Hope's first starring features, The Cat and the Canary (1939) utilizes his still-forming screen persona in ways that would subtly vanish within a few years, and his performance is slightly different also. The story, already filmed before as a 1927 non-comic silent feature, is surprisingly atmospheric, even creepy at times, another pleasant surprise. As a child I loved Bob Hope comedies yet, for reasons I can't quite put my finger on, these days even his best films tend to disappoint while his worst films (pretty much everything after Road to Hong Kong particularly) are nearly unwatchable. His delivery of comic dialogue and much of his physicality was peerless, and the films he made at Paramount and, sometimes, elsewhere, are generally slicky, even lavishly produced, but nowadays I often find them and him rather soulless nowadays, like Teflon. But The Cat and the Ca...Read the entire review »
Skip It
The Haunting (1999) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM: Read the entire review »
