DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 26th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 26th, 2020

   
Old 10-27-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,320
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, October 26th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Cat and the Canary (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
One of Bob Hope's first starring features, The Cat and the Canary (1939) utilizes his still-forming screen persona in ways that would subtly vanish within a few years, and his performance is slightly different also. The story, already filmed before as a 1927 non-comic silent feature, is surprisingly atmospheric, even creepy at times, another pleasant surprise. As a child I loved Bob Hope comedies yet, for reasons I can't quite put my finger on, these days even his best films tend to disappoint while his worst films (pretty much everything after Road to Hong Kong particularly) are nearly unwatchable. His delivery of comic dialogue and much of his physicality was peerless, and the films he made at Paramount and, sometimes, elsewhere, are generally slicky, even lavishly produced, but nowadays I often find them and him rather soulless nowadays, like Teflon. But The Cat and the Ca...Read the entire review »

 

Skip It
The Haunting (1999) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM: Read the entire review »
dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.