DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 23rd, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,319
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 23rd, 2020
Highly Recommended
Requiem For a Dream [4K] (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneDirected by Darren Aronofsky in 2000 and written by Hubert Selby Jr., who wrote the screenplay based on his own novel of the same name, Requiem For A Dream is set in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Here we meet Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn), a retired widow getting on in years who spends almost all of her time glued to the television in her small, rundown apartment where she dreams of being a guest on her favorite television show. Sara figures that, when she finally makes it onto the show, she'll be able to pull herself out of poverty and live a more comfortable life. Read the entire review »
Brute Force: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1947 film noir prison drama Brute Force was only Burt Lancaster's second screen appearance (after The Killers, also for producer Mark Hellinger), but it already presents him fully formed as a tough-guy icon. As inmate Joe Collins, Lancaster consistently projects potential violence from his steady stoic demeanor. All of his movements are tight and controlled, as if to prevent an inevitable and destructive outpouring of anger.It's no surprise, then, that Collins wants to bust out of prison before he snaps. His sweetheart Ruth (Mildred Pierce's Ann Blyth) is so distraught over him that she refuses t...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off