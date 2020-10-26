DVD Talk reviews for Friday, October 23rd, 2020

Requiem For a Dream [4K] (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane Directed by Darren Aronofsky in 2000 and written by Hubert Selby Jr., who wrote the screenplay based on his own novel of the same name, Requiem For A Dream is set in the Coney Island neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York. Here we meet Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn), a retired widow getting on in years who spends almost all of her time glued to the television in her small, rundown apartment where she dreams of being a guest on her favorite television show. Sara figures that, when she finally makes it onto the show, she'll be able to pull herself out of poverty and live a more comfortable life. Read the entire review »