DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 18th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Columbia Classics: 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 1 (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILMS: Box sets of unrelated films are often hit or miss; at best a collection of strong movies alongside a few duds or, at worst, an obvious way to force viewers looking to purchase only a couple of titles into dropping more cash. Fortunately, the Columbia Classics: 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 1 bucks this trend and provides a wonderful collection of six excellent films with superior presentations. The titles include plentiful legacy bonus materials and a few new items, and the handsome, sturdy packaging is attractive and functional. Given the wealth of material in this set, I have chosen to provide the highlights below; short film critiques and examinations of the set's technical merits that will end with my highest recommendation: DVD Talk Collector Series. The eldest film in the set, Frank Capra's Mr. Smith Goes to Washington is r...Read the entire review »
Recommended
A Man, a Woman and a Bank (Blu-ray)
by Jesse SkeenThis 1979 film which was titled A Very Big Withdrawal in preview screenings and reissues features Donald Sutherland as aspiring thief Reese. With Paul Mazursky as computer-genius buddy Norman, they watch a brand-new bank being built in Vancouver and plan to rob it after it opens and then flee the country. The construction site has minimal security at night, so they're able to go in and mess with the equipment as it's being installed giving Norman control over all of the alarms and locks. The plan seems perfect on paper, but of course there has to be just one little thing that messes it up- this happens when Reese visits the construction site during the day wearing a hard-hat and blending in with all of the other workers so he can nonchalantly grab some of the building's blueprints and just walk out with them. Photographer Stacey (Brooke Adams, who appeared with Sutherland in the remake of
