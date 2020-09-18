DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 17th, 2020

Cary Grant Collection (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner KL Studio Classics has already been celebrating the early years of Cary Grant's filmography, having brought The Eagle and the Hawk and Alice in Wonderland to Blu-ray over the past few months. But why stop there? They've collected three of Grant's earliest comedies – all produced for Paramount in the 1930s – for the first time ever in sparkling high definition.Ladies Should Listen (1934) Okay, things may have been looking pretty dicey for a minute there for penniless Parisian playboy Julian de Lussac (Cary Grant). But now he's on the verge of something big! Julian stands to make a fortune if he can cash in on those Chilean nitrate options by Monday. Along with too many other inventions to count, he and valet Albert