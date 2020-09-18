DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 17th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,311
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 17th, 2020
Recommended
Cary Grant Collection (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerKL Studio Classics has already been celebrating the early years of Cary Grant's filmography, having brought The Eagle and the Hawk and Alice in Wonderland to Blu-ray over the past few months. But why stop there? They've collected three of Grant's earliest comedies – all produced for Paramount in the 1930s – for the first time ever in sparkling high definition.Ladies Should Listen (1934) Okay, things may have been looking pretty dicey for a minute there for penniless Parisian playboy Julian de Lussac (Cary Grant). But now he's on the verge of something big! Julian stands to make a fortune if he can cash in on those Chilean nitrate options by Monday. Along with too many other inventions to count, he and valet Albert
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off