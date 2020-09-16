DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 15th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Breezy (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVOnce difficult to see, Breezy (1973) is the third movie directed by Clint Eastwood (following Play Misty for Me and High Plains Drifter) and, more significantly, the first he directed in which he does not star*, and Eastwood's only such film until Bird fifteen years later. Though Eastwood had made Dirty Harry (1971) for Warner Bros., at the time most of his films were produced in association with Universal. Breezy was anything but a typical Eastwood action-thriller but the studio, no doubt wanting to keep their star happy and retain his services, agreed to co-produce Breezy with his Malpaso Productions. The risk was minimal, as Breezy cost just $750,000, little more than the average made-for-TV-movie. Though Universal barely released it theatrically, it likely turned a small profit when it was sold to network television and later syndicated. ...Read the entire review »
Highly Recommended
The Sign of the Cross (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVA notorious pre-Code biblical epic directed by Cecil B. DeMille, The Sign of the Cross (1932) is a film I'd been curious about for decades, having seen clips of its most salacious and sadistic "highlights." The UCLA Film & Television Archive, working with the DeMille estate, restored the film to its original, uncut release version (it had been heavily cut for reissue, with new footage added), and I'm glad to have finally had the chance to see it in all its lurid glory, via Kino's new Blu-ray. As a movie, The Sign of the Cross is interesting, even fascinating at times, but not very good. It tells virtually the same story told better in later movies like Quo Vadis (1951), The Robe (1953), and in some respects even Ben-Hur (1959). DeMille's last film as director, The Ten Commandments (1956), was almost a throwback to silent era and early talkie storytelli...Read the entire review »
