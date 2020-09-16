DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, September 15th, 2020

The Sign of the Cross (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV A notorious pre-Code biblical epic directed by Cecil B. DeMille, The Sign of the Cross (1932) is a film I'd been curious about for decades, having seen clips of its most salacious and sadistic "highlights." The UCLA Film & Television Archive, working with the DeMille estate, restored the film to its original, uncut release version (it had been heavily cut for reissue, with new footage added), and I'm glad to have finally had the chance to see it in all its lurid glory, via Kino's new Blu-ray. As a movie, The Sign of the Cross is interesting, even fascinating at times, but not very good. It tells virtually the same story told better in later movies like Quo Vadis (1951), The Robe (1953), and in some respects even Ben-Hur (1959). DeMille's last film as director, The Ten Commandments (1956), was almost a throwback to silent era and early talkie storytelli...Read the entire review »