DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 14th, 2020
Highly Recommended
My 20th Century (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterIt is winter in the 1880s in Budapest, and two twin girls, Dora and Lili, are selling matches on the street to try and survive. They pass out for the evening, and two businessmen find the girls. They flip a coin, and each man takes one girl, off to live wildly disparate lives. Dora (Dorota Segda) is the carefree one, living a posh life hustling gullible rich men out of their money, and luring them into bed for her own pleasure. Lili, meanwhile, has become a revolutionary, working on a plot to bomb a the minister of the interior. Neither seems to dwell much on their missing sister, wrapped up as they are in their own pursuits. In the end, they find an unconscious link in the form of Z (Oleg Yankovsky), a businessman who is entranced by the inventions of Thomas Edison, and who falls in love with both women, without knowing they are different people. My Twentieth Century is an enchanting, som...Read the entire review »
Ghost In The Shell
by Ian JaneThe Movie:One of those rare anime features that even people not into anime know about, Ghost In The Shell is widely considered one of the best of its kind, and for a very good reason. A remarkably high concept Blade Runner inspired slice of cyberpunk sci-fi, it's exciting, tense, stylish and even pretty thought provoking.Set in the (not so distant anymore!) future of 2029, the film takes place in a world that has established massive worldwide information networks and where cyborgs are almost completely indistinguishable from humans. Wreaking havoc on this network is a sort of cyber-terrorist who is known only as The Puppet Master. His trick? To install, through the network, false memories into people who are then coerced into acting on his behalf. The Puppet Master exists entirely in the network at first, but soon makes it clear that he wants a body of his own....Read the entire review »
