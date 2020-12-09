DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 11th, 2020
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 11th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Ghost In The Shell
by Ian JaneThe Movie:One of those rare anime features that even people not into anime know about, Ghost In The Shell is widely considered one of the best of its kind, and for a very good reason. A remarkably high concept Blade Runner inspired slice of cyberpunk sci-fi, it's exciting, tense, stylish and even pretty thought provoking.Set in the (not so distant anymore!) future of 2029, the film takes place in a world that has established massive worldwide information networks and where cyborgs are almost completely indistinguishable from humans. Wreaking havoc on this network is a sort of cyber-terrorist who is known only as The Puppet Master. His trick? To install, through the network, false memories into people who are then coerced into acting on his behalf. The Puppet Master exists entirely in the network at first, but soon makes it clear that he wants a body of his own....Read the entire review »
Rent It
First Snow (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: I am not sure how a movie with a few recognizable actors in it (even an Oscar winner!) at once could fall off the map as far as the 2006 film First Snow goes. Also, the first is set in Albuquerque, where Breaking Bad was about to get initial production underway. Nobody thought to re-release this somehow and strike while the iron was hot? Oh well, more's the pity. Anyway, Mark Fergus wrote the script (Children of Men) which he also directed, and stars Guy Pearce (Memento) as Jimmy, a salesman in New Mexico who is getting his car worked on. While at the shop he visits Vacaro (J.K. Simmons, Whiplash), a fortune telle...Read the entire review »
