DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 10th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,304
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 10th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Dr. Who and the Daleks (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movieoctor Who-mania was sweeping the UK in the 1960's, and although some consider this film a cash-in' vehicle, leading man Peter Cushing brings his own unique brand of charm and character to this movie, based on the hit BBC television series and putting the Dr. in direct confrontation with the show's most enduring villains. Produced by Max Rosenberg and Milton Subotsky (the duo behind Amicus Films) and directed by Gordon Flemyng, who was reasonably prolific in both the British film and TV scene of the time, Dr. Who And The Daleks remains a lot of fun for kids of all ages.The story? Dr. Who (Peter Cushing, of course, best known for his roles in numerous Hammer classics such as The Horror Of Dracula and The Curse Of Frankenstein to name only two) is an eccentric time traveling scientist, and creator of T.A.R.D.I.S., a British Police Box that ha...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The Mirror Crack'd (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: In anticipation of Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile adaptation hitting whatever theaters will be open in October, Kino Lorber Studio Classics has released a slew of older Agatha Christie films, like the 1989 Ten Little Indians and the 1978 version of Death on the Nile.One of the lesser-known titles Kino Lorber has released is 1980's The Mirror Crack'd, a Miss Marple mystery based on the 1962 novel The Mirror Crack'd from Side to Side. It's the handiwork of the same producers as that '78 film and the 1974 Murder on the Orient Expres...Read the entire review »
Carole Lombard Collection I (Fast and Loose / Man of the World / No Man of Her Own) (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: Kino Lorber presents a trio of pre-Code Paramount romances featuring Carole Lombard. One of them previously appeared on DVD in Universal's Carole Lombard Glamour Collection, while the other two got stand-alone DVD releases.The earliest offering in the set is the 1930 comedy Fast and Loose (), in which Lombard gets second billing despite not appearing in all that much of the movie. (The fact that Kino gives her top billing on the Blu-ray cover is frankly ludicrous.) The real star here is Miriam Hopkins (The Story of Temple Drake). Hopkin...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off