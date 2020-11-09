DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 10th, 2020

Dr. Who and the Daleks (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie octor Who-mania was sweeping the UK in the 1960's, and although some consider this film a cash-in' vehicle, leading man Peter Cushing brings his own unique brand of charm and character to this movie, based on the hit BBC television series and putting the Dr. in direct confrontation with the show's most enduring villains. Produced by Max Rosenberg and Milton Subotsky (the duo behind Amicus Films) and directed by Gordon Flemyng, who was reasonably prolific in both the British film and TV scene of the time, Dr. Who And The Daleks remains a lot of fun for kids of all ages.The story? Dr. Who (Peter Cushing, of course, best known for his roles in numerous Hammer classics such as The Horror Of Dracula and The Curse Of Frankenstein to name only two) is an eccentric time traveling scientist, and creator of T.A.R.D.I.S., a British Police Box that ha...Read the entire review »