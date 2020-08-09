DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 7th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, September 7th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Why Don't You Just Die! (Papa, sdokhni) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM: The rare Russian export that made it to our shores, Why Don't You Just Die! is a dark, bloody comedy by writer/director Kirill Sokolov, who makes his feature-length debut here. Although portions of the film emulate American filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino and even British director Guy Ritchie, the film is still distinctly Russian. Primarily set in the small confines of a Moscow apartment, Why Don't You Just Die! sees Matvey (Aleksandr Kuznetsov) arrive at the apartment of corrupt Police Official Andrey Gennadievitch (Vitaliy Khaev) and his wife, Tasha (Elena Shevchenko). Matvey is there because his girlfriend Olya (Evgeniya Kregzhde) has asked him to kill the man, who is her father. She claims he sexually abused her as a child and continues to physically and verbally abuse her and those around him. So Matvey, armed with a hammer, finds the apartmen...Read the entire review »
The Public Eye (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterThe Public Eye feels like a passion project in the best sense of the word. A period film about a tabloid photographer with dreams of artistic legitimacy, and his tentative, uncertain hints of romance with a widowed nightclub owner that he isn't sure he can trust -- it's too specific to be a gig for hire, especially when one factors in the film's subtle approach and patient pacing. Although star Joe Pesci's recent Oscar win for GoodFellas and the backing of Robert Zemeckis (himself coming off of the one-two commercial punch of the Back to the Future trilogy and Who Framed Roger Rabbit) helped The Public Eye get set up at Universal, it's easy to imagine executives essentially forgetting about the film after greenlighting it, leaving writer/director Howard Franklin to make the movie exactly the way he envisioned it. When day turns to night in 1940s New York ...Read the entire review »
Tender Mercies (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: Tender Mercies is the film that won Robert Duvall his Oscar, and it's the film that brought director Bruce Beresford (Breaker Morant, Driving Miss Daisy) to Hollywood. But otherwise, this quiet drama has pretty much flown under the radar since its release in 1983.Duvall's character, Mac Sledge, is a drunk former country music star who bottoms out right as the film starts. One can envision Mac Sledge as the introspective product of the kind of hard partying in which Rip Torn's country singer indulges in the 1973 drama Payday...Read the entire review »
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
by Adam TynerAmong the most striking elements of Superman: Man of Tomorrow is something we don't see. This is an origin story, yes, and yet we never witness the destruction of Krypton. It remains as inherent a part of Kal-El's backstory as ever, of course, but the movie directs its focus where it actually matters, and there's little to be gained by the sight of Superman's homeworld exploding into ruin for the 843rd time. That's an approach I'd long hoped would be taken but never expected to actually see. That's one example upon many of how Man of Tomorrow has chosen to reinvent Superman for DC's recently-rebooted animated universe. The result is easily among the best – and I'm sorely tempted to say my single favorite – cinematic interpretations of the Man of Steel.
Recommended
Death Before Dishonor (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie: Directed by Terry Leonard in 1987, Death Before Dishonor stars Fred Dryer (who was riding high on the success of his TV series Hunter at the time this movie was made) as a tough Marine Sergeant named Gunnery Burns, stationed in the Middle Eastern country of Jemal. Shortly after he and his crew indoctrinate a few new recruits, they're asked to escort a load of weapons that the United States is giving to the local army to use in their war against terrorism. The convoy is attacked by those very same terrorists, and Burns takes it upon himself to give chase. Later that day, Burns is chastised by the American Ambassador (Paul Winfield) for not letting the local forces handle it. He wants to do everything by the book, but Burns is a man of action, and when his instinct kicked in, he just went for it. Around the same time, the terrorists kidnap Burns\' mentor...Read the entire review »
