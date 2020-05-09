DVD Talk reviews for Friday, September 4th, 2020

The High Note (Combo Pack) (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), one of the music industry's biggest stars, is struggling with her next move. Still smarting from the mixed critical and commercial response the last time she released a new record, she's been maintaining her popularity through touring and a greatest hits album. On the advice of her manager Jack (Ice Cube), she's putting out a live greatest hits album, and considering a Vegas residency, but she's (rightfully) concerned that her fans will think her career is entering a twilight phase. One person in Grace's corner: her assistant Maggie (Dakota Johnson), who has worked for Grace for three years. Maggie not only believes that Grace should move forward with a new album, but she's spent her free time in the studio secretly producing her own version of Grace's live album, with dreams of turning producing into a career. The thought of openly asking Grace if she can produce her a...Read the entire review »

The Comfort of Strangers (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)

by Ian Jane The Movie: Based on the novel of the same name by Ian McEwan and adapted for the screen by playwright and screenwriter Harold Pinter, director Paul Schrader's 1990 film The Comfort Of Strangers tells the story of an English couple, Colin (Rupert Everett) and Mary (Natasha Richardson). He's a writer, living as a bachelor, while she has two kids from her first marriage. At the beginning of the film we come to learn that their relationship has seen better days, and to work on things and strengthen what they still have together, they decide to take a trip to Venice in hopes of once again finding the spark. Things start off quite well, the change in location seeming to have given their love life a boost, and then they meet a foreigner named Robert (Christopher Walken). They're quiet taken with the restaurateur and his flamboyant lifestyle. When he invites them to dinner they...Read the entire review »