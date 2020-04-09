DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 3rd, 2020

The King of Staten Island (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM: Judd Apatow is an ambitious filmmaker who frequently gives comics starring roles in his original films. His latest project is The King of Staten Island, which stars Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" fame. Written, produced and directed by Apatow, the film is a semi-biographical story about its star, who lost his firefighter father on September 11, 2001, and has publicly struggled with depression. Perhaps not as poignant as Funny People or as funny as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The King of Staten Island is still a worthy rambling on finding one's self and moving past hardship. Davidson gives a compelling performance, and is joined by a strong supporting cast, including Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Steve B...Read the entire review »