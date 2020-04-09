DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 3rd, 2020
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, September 3rd, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
The Complete Films of Agnes Varda: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Collection: The Criterion Collection adds another great entry to its growing output of lavish box sets. In 2014, the company released The Essential Jacques Demy, highlighting the French filmmaker's best-known features. That excellent collection is now easily topped by Criterion's presentation of the work created by Demy's spouse, The Complete Films of Agn s Varda. Thirty-nine films are collected: shorts and features, fiction and documentary (with some bleed between those two distinctions, of course).As Criterion did with their 2018 box set, Ingmar Bergman's Cinema, they have chosen not to present these films in strict ...Read the entire review »
Recommended
The King of Staten Island (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM: Judd Apatow is an ambitious filmmaker who frequently gives comics starring roles in his original films. His latest project is The King of Staten Island, which stars Pete Davidson of "Saturday Night Live" fame. Written, produced and directed by Apatow, the film is a semi-biographical story about its star, who lost his firefighter father on September 11, 2001, and has publicly struggled with depression. Perhaps not as poignant as Funny People or as funny as The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The King of Staten Island is still a worthy rambling on finding one's self and moving past hardship. Davidson gives a compelling performance, and is joined by a strong supporting cast, including Marisa Tomei, Bill Burr, Steve B...Read the entire review »
