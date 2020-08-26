DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 25th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,288
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 25th, 2020
Recommended
She Shoulda Said No & The Devils Sleep (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The sixth entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with Something Weird Video, is 1949's She Shoulda No!, a seventy-one-minute look at the evils of recreational marijuana use!Also known as Wild Weed and as The Devil's Weed, this picture, presented by legendary exploitation film pioneer Kroger Babb, stars lovely Lila Leeds as a young woman named Anne Lester. She makes ends meet as a dancer, using whatever extra money she can scrape together to help get her brother Bob (David Holt) though college. She winds up falling in with some bad seeds, lured in by mister fancy-pants, Markey (Alan Baxter) and gets really into smoking pot. She gets canned from her dancing gig and winds up working for Markey, moving quickly towards rock bottom. When Bob finds out...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Agatha Christie's Ten Little Indians (1989) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterArriving at camp in an isolated part of the African countryside, ten strangers get to know one another. There is a judge, Lawrence Wargrave (Donald Pleasence); a doctor, Hans Werner (Yehuda Efroni); a general, Branko Romensky (Herbert Lom); an actress, Marion Marshall (Brenda Vaccaro); a private investigator, William Blore (Warren Berlinger); a would-be secretary, Vera Claythorne (Sarah Maur Thorpe); a playboy, Anthony Marston (Neil McCarthy); an American couple, Elmo and Ethel Mae Rogers (Paul L. Smith and Moira Lister); and their guide, Phillip Lombard (Frank Stallone). Mysteriously absent is their host, Mr. Owen, who invited them, hired them, or otherwise convinced them to appear through friends of friends and other means. On the first night, the entire group discovers Mr. Owen's secret plot, in the form of a vinyl record, which reveals that all of them are suspected of killing someone, and ...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off