DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 24th, 2020

The Other Lamb (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Although the battle is far from over, especially when it comes to mainstream Hollywood filmmaking, the last few years have at least been a transformative period in terms of awareness of the gender imbalance in filmmaking, especially behind the camera. The cultural and systemic oppression of women is also a major factor when it comes to faith or religion, especially within a political landscape that seems to encourage a new fringe ideology or doctrine every day. In theory, The Other Lamb, a film both written and directed by women (C.S. McMullen and Malgorzata Szumowska, respectively) and about women trapped in one of said cults should be a fascinating experience, but the film is so thunderously unsubtle in its metaphor and uninterested in exploring its ideas further than its didactic message that the viewer can probably grasp everything the film has to say just by contemplating the title.