DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 24th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,287
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 24th, 2020
Recommended
Hell Bent (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerOh, so gallant, virtuous heroes have fallen out of fashion? Famed novelist Fred Worth bears that advice from his publisher in mind as he stares at a painting on the wall. A story begins to take shape, and Worth can't help but cast Harry Carey in the lead. It's never in doubt that Harry is supposed to be "as bad as he is good", seeing as how he wears a black hat and is perched atop a white horse. He's a card cheat to boot, introduced darting across county lines to Rawhide to escape justice.
Zombie for Sale (Blu-ray)
by Ian JaneThe Movie:The biggest pharmaceutical corporation in South Korea has been up to no good, conducting clandestine experiments of a rather ominous nature. When a test subject named Jjong-Bi (Ga-Ram Jung), part of an experiment involving reanimating the dead, escapes from the company's high tech laboratory, he winds up taking up residence at a gas station owned and operated by the Park family. No angels themselves, the Parks have a bit of a racket going where they con tourists and out-of-towners out of money, and while they're not even close to affluent, they manage to get by.When the Parks learn that there's a zombie hiding out in their place of business, the patriarch of the family gets bitten, but rather than morph into a shambling corpse, he instead finds a new zest for life. Realizing that they've got a money-making opportunity on their hands, the...Read the entire review »
Skip It
The Other Lamb (Blu-ray)
by Tyler FosterAlthough the battle is far from over, especially when it comes to mainstream Hollywood filmmaking, the last few years have at least been a transformative period in terms of awareness of the gender imbalance in filmmaking, especially behind the camera. The cultural and systemic oppression of women is also a major factor when it comes to faith or religion, especially within a political landscape that seems to encourage a new fringe ideology or doctrine every day. In theory, The Other Lamb, a film both written and directed by women (C.S. McMullen and Malgorzata Szumowska, respectively) and about women trapped in one of said cults should be a fascinating experience, but the film is so thunderously unsubtle in its metaphor and uninterested in exploring its ideas further than its didactic message that the viewer can probably grasp everything the film has to say just by contemplating the title. A...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off