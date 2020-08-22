DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 21st, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 21st, 2020
Rent It
Bush - Live In Tampa (Blu-ray)
by Ryan KeeferThe Movie: So apparently Bush, the British sort of metal band, are still performing and just passed the quarter century anniversary of their multiplatinum debut record. I don 't know if many of the words in that last sentence are of value to you, but I find it fascinating that I do not find value in them, and they are words I am stupefied by. I 'm not sure if it 's the Bush being successful part or the 25 years since part, but I guess they sure appeal to a demo. They hit the stage as I was just leaving the Army I think, so I can understand why a lot of people liked them, despite my disagreeing with them on it; look if you are in the Army and looking for metal, you can find better places to look OK. But I respect the hustle of a guy (frontman Gavin Rossdale) to meet his wife in No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani and has appeared in a couple movies and done th...Read the entire review »
Skip It
Urban Cowboy (40th Anniversary Edition) (Blu-ray)
by William HarrisonTHE FILM: This 1980 John Travolta drama about a mechanical bull is not among his best. Sure, that is oversimplifying the plot a bit, as Urban Cowboy is also about domestic violence and a honky tonk, but this movie does not hold up well forty years later. James Bridges directs Travolta and a supporting cast that includes Debra Winger, Scott Glenn, Barry Corbin and Madolyn Smith, and he and Aaron Latham adapt the screenplay from Latham's "Esquire" article of the same name. The best thing I can say about the film is that it captures the atmosphere of a big country bar fairly well. The film has obvious parallels to Travolta's Saturday Night Fever but is not as iconic. Fans of country music may enjoy Urban Cowboy as background entertainment, but as a co...Read the entire review »
