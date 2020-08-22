DVD Talk reviews for Friday, August 21st, 2020

Bush - Live In Tampa (Blu-ray)

by Ryan Keefer The Movie: So apparently Bush, the British sort of metal band, are still performing and just passed the quarter century anniversary of their multiplatinum debut record. I don 't know if many of the words in that last sentence are of value to you, but I find it fascinating that I do not find value in them, and they are words I am stupefied by. I 'm not sure if it 's the Bush being successful part or the 25 years since part, but I guess they sure appeal to a demo. They hit the stage as I was just leaving the Army I think, so I can understand why a lot of people liked them, despite my disagreeing with them on it; look if you are in the Army and looking for metal, you can find better places to look OK. But I respect the hustle of a guy (frontman Gavin Rossdale) to meet his wife in No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani and has appeared in a couple movies and done th...Read the entire review »