DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 19th, 2020

The System (aka The Girl-Getters) (Blu-ray)

by Stuart Galbraith IV The System (1964), first released in the U.S. as The Girl-Getters, is a very strong British drama, all the more impressive because it was directed by the disreputable Michael Winner. London-born Winner (1935-2013) had a strange career with three distinct periods, the last two parallel with actor Charles Bronson, with whom is most often associated. Winner started out making shorts and, later, modestly-produced but well-received British films like The System, the first of six collaborations with actor Oliver Reed. Next, Winner began making an uneven series of films in Britain, the European continent, and in America. Several of his early films with Bronson are excellent, including The Mechanic (1972) and the original, often-misunderstood Death Wish (1974), as well as a good if modernized updating of The Big Sleep (1978) with Robert Mitchum. But he also ma...Read the entire review »