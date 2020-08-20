DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 19th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,282
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 19th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The System (aka The Girl-Getters) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IVThe System (1964), first released in the U.S. as The Girl-Getters, is a very strong British drama, all the more impressive because it was directed by the disreputable Michael Winner. London-born Winner (1935-2013) had a strange career with three distinct periods, the last two parallel with actor Charles Bronson, with whom is most often associated. Winner started out making shorts and, later, modestly-produced but well-received British films like The System, the first of six collaborations with actor Oliver Reed. Next, Winner began making an uneven series of films in Britain, the European continent, and in America. Several of his early films with Bronson are excellent, including The Mechanic (1972) and the original, often-misunderstood Death Wish (1974), as well as a good if modernized updating of The Big Sleep (1978) with Robert Mitchum. But he also ma...Read the entire review »
Recommended
Diva (Blu-ray)
by Justin RemerThe Movie: The 1981 thriller Diva is credited with changing the face of French cinema and ushering in a style dubbed cin ma du look. While folks continue to argue whether le look was a revolution or a fad, Diva announces itself as something new and something decidedly '80s. Diva's director, Jean-Jacques Beineix, has argued for years that the film's perceived slickness is itself a commentary on the foothold advertising and consumerism was gaining on culture. But considering that the corporations successfully took over culture long ago -- heck, Sylvester Stallone's cop flick Cobra contained some of Diva's visu...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off