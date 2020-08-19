DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 18th, 2020
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 18th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Kiss the Blood Off My Hands (Blu-ray)
by Adam TynerIt was a thoughtless reflex by a tortured veteran. Jolted awake by a barkeep telling him the pub was closing for the night, Bill (Burt Lancaster) instinctively lashed out. If they'd been positioned a few inches differently, that punch would've perhaps left no more than a busted lip. Instead, a man is sprawled across the floor, dead. Pursued by both the police as well as patrons who'd heard the screams, Bill darts through the backstreets and alleyways of London, revealing a city that hasn't healed from the war meaningfully better than he has. He soon finds sanctuary in a nearby apartment. Or, rather, he takes it:
