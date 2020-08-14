DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 13th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Another in a long line of genre crossing pictures from Japanese director extraordinaire Takashi Miike, 2007's Sukiyaki Western Django is a hyper-stylish mix of traditional Spaghetti Western ideals and odd action movies clich s. Like his Masters Of Horror entry, Imprint, Miike shot this film with a Japanese cast speaking their lines in English, which adds a rather surreal layer to the picture as you can't help but wonder how many of the performers actually understand what they're saying versus those who are simply speaking phonetically.

Borrowing quite a bit from A Fistful Of Dollars and Yojimbo, the film follows a man with no name' (Hideaki Ito) who wanders into a town torn apart by two warring factions: the Haike clan (who wear rad as the fascists did in Sergio Corbucci's original 1966 classic