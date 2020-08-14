DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 13th, 2020
Sukiyaki Western Django (MVD) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Another in a long line of genre crossing pictures from Japanese director extraordinaire Takashi Miike, 2007's Sukiyaki Western Django is a hyper-stylish mix of traditional Spaghetti Western ideals and odd action movies clich s. Like his Masters Of Horror entry, Imprint, Miike shot this film with a Japanese cast speaking their lines in English, which adds a rather surreal layer to the picture as you can't help but wonder how many of the performers actually understand what they're saying versus those who are simply speaking phonetically.
Borrowing quite a bit from A Fistful Of Dollars and Yojimbo, the film follows a man with no name' (Hideaki Ito) who wanders into a town torn apart by two warring factions: the Haike clan (who wear rad as the fascists did in Sergio Corbucci's original 1966 classic...Read the entire review »
Return to Savage Beach (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Also known as L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return To Savage Beach, this 1998 film from the late, great Andy Sidaris once again catches up with the members of L.E.T.H.A.L. (Legion to Enforce Total Harmony And Law), an elite group of undercover agents who spend their days pretending to run a radio station known as KSXY. In reality, however, they're fighting the forces of evil day in, day out. Made up of Willow Black (Julie Strain), Cobra (Julie K. Smith) and Tiger (Shae Marks), the L.E.T.H.A.L. ladies soon find themselves tasked with tracking down a floppy disk (remember those?) that contains information that will lead to the whereabouts of a fortune in missing gold.
Unfortunately for them, Rodrigo Martinez (Rodrigo Obregon again, he shows up in quite a few of Sidaris' epics) and his lady friend Sofia (Carrie Westscott) have got their minds set on finding t...Read the entire review »