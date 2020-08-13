DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Soldier Blue (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed by Ralph Nelson and based on the novel by Theodore V. Olsen, Avco Embassy &#39;s 1970 production Soldier Blue is set in 1864 and it follows a small division of American cavalry men as they escort a wagon containing a paymaster &#39;s chest and a female passenger, a New Yorker named Cresta Lee (Candace Bergen). They &#39;re both to be delivered to Fort Reunion, under the charge of Colonel Iverson (John Anderson), in Colorado where Cresta will meet up with her fianc , Lieutenant McNair (Bob Carraway), after spending the last two years living with the Cheyenne Indians. A short time into their trip, the caravan is attacked by the Cheyenne, and only Cresta and a single Private named Honus Gent (Peter Strauss) manage to survive.

Duty-bound to protect Cresta, Honus makes it clear he wants to see her back to the Fort in one piece, but as they get...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Black Rainbow (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:

The 1989 paranormal thriller Black Rainbow focuses on earthly mystery and intrigue for most of its runtime before letting its story completely slip into the realm of metaphysical riddles. Writer-director Mike Hodges (Get Carter, Croupier) knows his way around a stylish genre flick, and his intelligence and confidence keeps Black Rainbow agreeably humming along. If the film doesn&#39;t fully articulate its myriad thematic intentions before the final fade-out, that is only a minor setback.

It helps that we get to spend the film in the company of a first-rate cast. Rosanna Arquette stars as Ma...Read the entire review »

