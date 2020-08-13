DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 12th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed by Ralph Nelson and based on the novel by Theodore V. Olsen, Avco Embassy 's 1970 production Soldier Blue is set in 1864 and it follows a small division of American cavalry men as they escort a wagon containing a paymaster 's chest and a female passenger, a New Yorker named Cresta Lee (Candace Bergen). They 're both to be delivered to Fort Reunion, under the charge of Colonel Iverson (John Anderson), in Colorado where Cresta will meet up with her fianc , Lieutenant McNair (Bob Carraway), after spending the last two years living with the Cheyenne Indians. A short time into their trip, the caravan is attacked by the Cheyenne, and only Cresta and a single Private named Honus Gent (Peter Strauss) manage to survive.

