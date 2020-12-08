DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

   
08-12-20
DVD Talk Review DB
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 11th, 2020
Recommended
Clueless Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook (Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

It is hard to believe that Clueless is now old enough to rent a car, or at least can rent one whenever travel restrictions are eased a little more. But yeah, I remember when I was skeptical that the girl in the Aerosmith videos, who was seemingly playing a California girl to the nth degree could pull it off. But she did and she had help with a lot of people in the film, and it was one that I am more than willing to eat my hat on.

Written and directed by Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High), the film is inspired by Jane Austen&#39;s Emma, and that person in this film is Cher (Alicia Silverstone, The Crush), the daughter to a lawyer workaholic father who dotes on his daughter to keep them together a...Read the entire review »

