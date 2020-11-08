DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 10th, 2020

by Justin Remer

One of Preston Sturges's best-loved films, the 1941 screwball comedy The Lady Eve gets the Blu-ray upgrade from the Criterion Collection, who first put the movie on DVD in 2001. (It also appeared in a Universal box set of Sturges films.)

The film stars Barbara Stanwyck as con woman Jean Harrington, who sets her sights on snake scientist and heir to an ale fortune, Charles Pike (Henry Fonda). Pike is handsome and booksmart but totally naive, making him a big fat mark for Jean and her card sharp papa, known as the Colonel (Charles Coburn). Stanwyck is perfectly in her element, savvy and sexy in Edith Head's flattering gowns. Fonda, though better known for drama, is ...Read the entire review »