DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 10th, 2020
The Lady Eve: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
One of Preston Sturges's best-loved films, the 1941 screwball comedy The Lady Eve gets the Blu-ray upgrade from the Criterion Collection, who first put the movie on DVD in 2001. (It also appeared in a Universal box set of Sturges films.)
The film stars Barbara Stanwyck as con woman Jean Harrington, who sets her sights on snake scientist and heir to an ale fortune, Charles Pike (Henry Fonda). Pike is handsome and booksmart but totally naive, making him a big fat mark for Jean and her card sharp papa, known as the Colonel (Charles Coburn). Stanwyck is perfectly in her element, savvy and sexy in Edith Head's flattering gowns. Fonda, though better known for drama, is ...Read the entire review »
Beanpole (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
Remember when we all went to movies and we liked Parasite an awful lot, and it received tons of awards, starting with the 2019 Cannes Film Festival? I don't blame you, it was a thousand years ago. But amongst the films at Cannes last year was Beanpole, a sleepy film made in Russia that screened as a "Un Certain Regard" portion of the festival, and its director won an award for it to boot.
Written and directed by Kantemir Balagov, the film is centered in 1945 Leningrad. Masha (Vasilisa Perelygina) and Iya (Viktoria Miroshnichenko) have returned from their tours of duty as aircraft gunners, and Iya works at the local hospital where veterans are left to piece together or in large part, do away with the remnants of their lives. Iya wants to try and have a child but is no longer a...Read the entire review »