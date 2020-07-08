DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, August 6th, 2020

by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

I seem to remember before the time of the great pandemic where there was a minor swell of nostalgia around Bruce Lee in 2020, and even after watching Criterion's set devoted to his filmography, I still was not sure why, until I googled and lo and behold, Lee would have turned 80 this year. The guy who wore a mask and played Kato in shows like Batman and The Green Hornet had a kinetic sort of charisma that dazzled on screen and found himself light years ahead of those he worked with, and ultimately his dreams of Hollywood success would have to be placed on hold until he went to Asia and conquered Hong Kong cinema first, before tragedy struck just before his American success was to be realized.

Unbeknownst to Lee, his work on The Green Hornet was well-re