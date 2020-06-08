DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 5th, 2020

   
Old 08-06-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,268
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 5th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Sorry We Missed You (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:


<small>NOTE: The images accompanying this article are promo stills that do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.</small>

Director Ken Loach follows up his Palme d&#39;Or-winning I, Daniel Blake with another shattering look at the way capitalism batters and dehumanizes the working poor. Sorry We Missed You presents a family being ground down by the ascendant &quot;gig economy,&quot; and the outlook for them is maybe even bleaker than it was for out-of-work Daniel Blake in the prior film.

In our first glimpse of him, our protagonist Ricky (Kris Hitchens) already looks to be at the end of his rope. Later, we f...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Spaced Invaders (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke

Spaced Invaders:

Coming hot on the heels of the Space Invaders video game craze (OK, maybe 8-years-late, but who is counting?) comes this effort from Patrick Read Johnson, Spaced Invaders, a family sci-fi adventure comedy that at 30-years-remove (at the time of this writing) still seems like it was a few years too late to the party. Maybe I am just old. The movie itself is pretty entertaining, with a few good laughs, a little drama, a little heart, and some way-cool aliens. For the average movie-goer with a penchant for such things, it is a solid evening of family entertainment. But I suspect this release is for those who enjoyed this movie as kids; a tasty enticement to pick up this decently-extras-packed Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber, in order to slap it on their shelves.

The plot is on the convoluted side, with a Martian battle armada up to something or other, while five members...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.