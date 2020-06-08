DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, August 5th, 2020
Sorry We Missed You (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
<small>NOTE: The images accompanying this article are promo stills that do not reflect the quality of the Blu-ray under review.</small>
Director Ken Loach follows up his Palme d'Or-winning I, Daniel Blake with another shattering look at the way capitalism batters and dehumanizes the working poor. Sorry We Missed You presents a family being ground down by the ascendant "gig economy," and the outlook for them is maybe even bleaker than it was for out-of-work Daniel Blake in the prior film.
In our first glimpse of him, our protagonist Ricky (Kris Hitchens) already looks to be at the end of his rope. Later, we f...Read the entire review »
Spaced Invaders (Special Edition) (Blu-ray)
by Kurt Dahlke
Coming hot on the heels of the Space Invaders video game craze (OK, maybe 8-years-late, but who is counting?) comes this effort from Patrick Read Johnson, Spaced Invaders, a family sci-fi adventure comedy that at 30-years-remove (at the time of this writing) still seems like it was a few years too late to the party. Maybe I am just old. The movie itself is pretty entertaining, with a few good laughs, a little drama, a little heart, and some way-cool aliens. For the average movie-goer with a penchant for such things, it is a solid evening of family entertainment. But I suspect this release is for those who enjoyed this movie as kids; a tasty enticement to pick up this decently-extras-packed Blu-ray release from Kino Lorber, in order to slap it on their shelves.
The plot is on the convoluted side, with a Martian battle armada up to something or other, while five members...Read the entire review »