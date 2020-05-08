DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 4th, 2020
Deanna Durbin Collection (100 Men and a Girl / Three Smart Girls Grow Up / It Started with Eve) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Years ago, on a visit to Universal Studios\\\' Theme Park, it suddenly hit me: loudspeakers were blaring the theme from Lawrence of Arabia, actors were wandering around dressed as Laurel and Hardy, the Star Trek stage show was just about to start -- and none of it had anything to do with Universal Studios. Conversely, at that point in time anyway, most of Universal\\\'s real history was all but ignored. Abbott and Costello, the comedy team that kept Universal solvent throughout the 1940s and early-\\\'50s, were relegated to a few videos in the gift shop. And Deanna Durbin, whose movies literally saved the studio from bankruptcy in the late-1930s, was utterly, shamefully forgotten. \\r\\n
\\r\\nThere are still a few hard-core Deanna Durbin fans out there, but few today realize just how popular the pretty soprano-next-door was in her generation. She made her feature film debut at age 15 i...Read the entire review »
The War of the Worlds (1953) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:\\r\\n\\r\\n
Based on the book of the same name by the legendary H.G. Wells and directed by Byron Haskin, the 1953 adaptation of The War Of The Worlds, which was produced for Paramount Studios by none other than George Pal, opens with a large object assumed by the locals landing in the woods near a small California town. The cops know that a team of scientists were fishing nearby and ask for their help in ascertaining just exactly what happened here. As some of the local men dream of cashing in on the space rock and using it to bring in those tourist dollars, one of the scientists, a nuclear physicist Dr. Clayton Forrester (Gene Barry), arrives on the scene and instantly hits it off with Sylvia Van Buren (Ann Robinson).\\r\\n\\r\\n
The town\\\'s intrigue in the event soon turns to fear when it turns out that this wasn\\\'t a meteorite but in fact the arrival of so...Read the entire review »