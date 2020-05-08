DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, August 4th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Years ago, on a visit to Universal Studios\\\' Theme Park, it suddenly hit me: loudspeakers were blaring the theme from Lawrence of Arabia, actors were wandering around dressed as Laurel and Hardy, the Star Trek stage show was just about to start -- and none of it had anything to do with Universal Studios. Conversely, at that point in time anyway, most of Universal\\\'s real history was all but ignored. Abbott and Costello, the comedy team that kept Universal solvent throughout the 1940s and early-\\\'50s, were relegated to a few videos in the gift shop. And Deanna Durbin, whose movies literally saved the studio from bankruptcy in the late-1930s, was utterly, shamefully forgotten. \\r\



\\r\

There are still a few hard-core Deanna Durbin fans out there, but few today realize just how popular the pretty soprano-next-door was in her generation. She made her feature film debut at age 15 i...