DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 3rd, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Victor and Victoria (Viktor und Viktoria, 1933), the German comedy that inspired Blake Edwards\'s much-loved 1982 remake, Victor/Victoria, is good but not great, and not nearly as racy (or gender-confused) as I expected. It has many good points and, overall, is pretty entertaining, though it wears out its welcome before it\'s over. It is interesting, however, and comparisons to Edwards\'s movie offer an almost textbook case for how to successfully remake an earlier success. Edwards retains almost everything about the original that works, while improving upon it in myriad ways, though even he doesn\'t quite live up to the story\'s full potential.

Kino's new Blu-ray offers an excellent transfer of mostly pristine elements. A few dissolves are grainy, and there's a big scratch on the negative that lasts about 30 seconds about two-thirds into the film, but considering its age it l...