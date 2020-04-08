DVD Talk reviews for Monday, August 3rd, 2020
Victor and Victoria (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Victor and Victoria (Viktor und Viktoria, 1933), the German comedy that inspired Blake Edwards\'s much-loved 1982 remake, Victor/Victoria, is good but not great, and not nearly as racy (or gender-confused) as I expected. It has many good points and, overall, is pretty entertaining, though it wears out its welcome before it\'s over. It is interesting, however, and comparisons to Edwards\'s movie offer an almost textbook case for how to successfully remake an earlier success. Edwards retains almost everything about the original that works, while improving upon it in myriad ways, though even he doesn\'t quite live up to the story\'s full potential.
Kino's new Blu-ray offers an excellent transfer of mostly pristine elements. A few dissolves are grainy, and there's a big scratch on the negative that lasts about 30 seconds about two-thirds into the film, but considering its age it looks great.
Madchen in Uniform (1931) (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
While the title M dchen in Uniform (Girls in Uniform) might bring to mind a fetish-y exploitation movie, Leontine Sagan's early sound film is both more romantic and political in its taboo-breaking. Adapted by Christa Winsloe from one of her plays, the film follows a sensitive teenager as she enters an aristocratic all-girls boarding school and falls head over heels for one of her teachers.
M dchen in Uniform didn't make an enormous splash in Germany upon release. But now, it stands as a landmark in queer representation onscreen. M dchen was eventually banned by the Nazis, and the film's lesbian themes were censored in the United States.