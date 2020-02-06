DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 1st, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Part of label VCI's ambitious plan to release newly-remastered Blu-ray editions of classic Universal serials, Jungle Queen (1945) doesn't rate very high among serial enthusiasts but I found its simple charms reasonably satisfying. As with other Universal serials of this period, it's overpopulated with characters, confusing at times, and oddly put together, this like several others ditching the usual recap normally found at the beginning of each chapter.

Perversely, VCI's access to good film elements (mostly: see below) is subverted by remastering seemingly designed to make the image resemble smeary videotape. True blacks are non-existent. Everything is a gray, washed-out mess with no contrast. Flashes of fine detail can't compensate for the utter madness of the senseless, murky look the project supervisor settled (strived?) for. Nighttime scenes suffer badly in particular.

VCI has a reputa...Read the entire review »