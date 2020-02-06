DVD Talk reviews for Monday, June 1st, 2020
Jungle Queen (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Part of label VCI's ambitious plan to release newly-remastered Blu-ray editions of classic Universal serials, Jungle Queen (1945) doesn't rate very high among serial enthusiasts but I found its simple charms reasonably satisfying. As with other Universal serials of this period, it's overpopulated with characters, confusing at times, and oddly put together, this like several others ditching the usual recap normally found at the beginning of each chapter.
Perversely, VCI's access to good film elements (mostly: see below) is subverted by remastering seemingly designed to make the image resemble smeary videotape. True blacks are non-existent. Everything is a gray, washed-out mess with no contrast. Flashes of fine detail can't compensate for the utter madness of the senseless, murky look the project supervisor settled (strived?) for. Nighttime scenes suffer badly in particular.
VCI has a reputa
Don't Drink the Water (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Though adapted from Woody Allen's successful 1966 same-named Broadway play, the 1969 film of Don't Drink the Water has fallen into deserved obscurity. Allen's involvement in the project was minimal at best, though his agents Jack Rollins and Charles H. Joffee produced, with Allen reportedly hating the results, even remaking it himself in 1994 in a rare foray into filmed television. Directed by Howard Morris and starring Jackie Gleason, the '69 adaptation is, seen today, nearly unwatchable. On one hand, it would be unfair to compare it Allen's movies, even the "early, funny ones," because Allen himself was only just then starting to write and direct his own films, with Take the Money and Run apparently shot and released almost simultaneously. While funny, that picture is hardly representative of Allen's subsequent work, either. Mainly, what's wrong with this Don't Drink is that no o