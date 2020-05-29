DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 28th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 28th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 28th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Serie Noire (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:

Years and years ago (maybe in the mid-'00s?), I had a co-worker tell me I should put down the Elmore Leonard book I was reading and pick up Jim Thompson instead. I plowed through a half-dozen books in a matter of weeks. I was hooked.

Naturally, I also checked out the famous film adaptations of Thompson's hard-boiled work: The Getaway, The Grifters, Coup de Torchon (based on Pop. 1280). They were all pretty great without entirely nailing the gritty, ho...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Days of Thunder (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison

THE FILM:

Man, I miss director Tony Scott. The renegade younger brother of Sir Ridley Scott, Tony Scott is responsible for directing a number of stylish and highly entertaining films, including Top Gun, True Romance, Man on Fire and Enemy of the State. The filmmaker took his own life in 2012 after a lengthy and private battle with cancer, according to Ridley Scott. While his movies never received the critical acclaim of his older brother's epics, Tony Scott's filmography does not include a single entry that fails to entertain. Paramount continues to bolster it...Read the entire review »

