DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 28th, 2020
Serie Noire (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
Years and years ago (maybe in the mid-'00s?), I had a co-worker tell me I should put down the Elmore Leonard book I was reading and pick up Jim Thompson instead. I plowed through a half-dozen books in a matter of weeks. I was hooked.
Naturally, I also checked out the famous film adaptations of Thompson's hard-boiled work: The Getaway, The Grifters, Coup de Torchon (based on Pop. 1280). They were all pretty great without entirely nailing the gritty, ho...Read the entire review »
Days of Thunder (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
Man, I miss director Tony Scott. The renegade younger brother of Sir Ridley Scott, Tony Scott is responsible for directing a number of stylish and highly entertaining films, including Top Gun, True Romance, Man on Fire and Enemy of the State. The filmmaker took his own life in 2012 after a lengthy and private battle with cancer, according to Ridley Scott. While his movies never received the critical acclaim of his older brother's epics, Tony Scott's filmography does not include a single entry that fails to entertain. Paramount continues to bolster it...Read the entire review »