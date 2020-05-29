DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 28th, 2020

by William Harrison

THE FILM:

Man, I miss director Tony Scott. The renegade younger brother of Sir Ridley Scott, Tony Scott is responsible for directing a number of stylish and highly entertaining films, including Top Gun, True Romance, Man on Fire and Enemy of the State. The filmmaker took his own life in 2012 after a lengthy and private battle with cancer, according to Ridley Scott. While his movies never received the critical acclaim of his older brother's epics, Tony Scott's filmography does not include a single entry that fails to entertain. Paramount continues to bolster it...Read the entire review »