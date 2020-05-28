DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 27th, 2020

by DVD Savant

Reviewed by Glenn Erickson

Steven Spielberg's intelligent, exciting and even frightening 2005 re-think of the original H.G. Wells book seems to have been produced because of the timeliness of its war theme -- the Josh Friedman & David Koepp script makes numerous references to the idea of a technologically advanced society militarily occupying another country. The parallels with the then-hot war in Iraq were obvious.

Hollywood remakes of sci-fi/fantasy classics often feel unnecessary. The new War of the Worlds (no 'the') shows Spielberg doing what he does best, pumping new energy into an established genre. H.G. Wells' diary-like account of life under the heel of Martian invaders anticipated 20th century wars fought with terrible technological weapons. Spielberg ignores the gee-whiz, bigger explosions clich s and instead embraces the events and atmosphere...Read the entire review »