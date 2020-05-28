DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 27th, 2020
War of the Worlds (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital) (Blu-ray)
by DVD Savant
Reviewed by Glenn Erickson
Steven Spielberg's intelligent, exciting and even frightening 2005 re-think of the original H.G. Wells book seems to have been produced because of the timeliness of its war theme -- the Josh Friedman & David Koepp script makes numerous references to the idea of a technologically advanced society militarily occupying another country. The parallels with the then-hot war in Iraq were obvious.
Hollywood remakes of sci-fi/fantasy classics often feel unnecessary. The new War of the Worlds (no 'the') shows Spielberg doing what he does best, pumping new energy into an established genre. H.G. Wells' diary-like account of life under the heel of Martian invaders anticipated 20th century wars fought with terrible technological weapons. Spielberg ignores the gee-whiz, bigger explosions clich s and instead embraces the events and atmosphere...Read the entire review »
Top Gun
by Adam Tyner
"You are the top 1% of all naval aviators. The elite. The best of the best. We'll make you better."
The need for speed is in his blood, but it's hardly been an easy ride for Pete "Maverick" Mitchell (Tom Cruise). He's held to the most dizzyingly high of standards, given what a gifted aviator his late father was. And yet his father's career ende...Read the entire review »
Shadow Play (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Written and directed by Susan Shadburne, 1986's Shadow Play tells the story of a woman named Morgan Hanna (Dee Wallace-Stone). She makes her living, quite successfully, as a playwright but still misses the fianc , Jeremy Crown (Barry Laws), she lost to an alleged suicide attempt when he fell from the top of a lighthouse some years back. She dreams about him constantly, reliving his death night after night. Understandably, she's in a bit of a funk and with that comes some writers block, which is obviously a big detriment to her career.
When she gets a letter from her late fianc 's mother, Millie (Cloris Leachman), a widow herself, inviting her to come and visit her on the very same island where her late, lamented men died, she accepts the offer. Shortly after her arrival, she meets hunky John (Ron Kuhlman), the brother of the dearly departed. She also catches up w...Read the entire review »