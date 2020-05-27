DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020

   
05-27-20, 03:00 AM
DVD Talk Review DB
Join Date: May 2003
DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 26th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The General Died at Dawn (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:

The General Died at Dawn is a 1936 proto-noir from director Lewis Milestone (All Quiet on the Western Front, The Front Page) and screenwriter Clifford Odets (Sweet Smell of Success). While the film itself isn't so widely remembered, it bears the distinction of introducing the line, "We could have made beautiful music together," into popular culture.

That line points to what is both great and less-than-great about The Genera...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
All Night Long (1981) (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer

The Movie:

The 1981 release All Night Long is a fascinatingly misguided comedy that has more than its share of good moments, not-good moments, and flat-out puzzling moments. Most viewers expect coherence from their movies, so the general reaction to the film has been pretty negative over the years. However, our own DVD Savant praised the flick when it hit DVD roughly fifteen years ago. This reviewer wasn't bowled over, but I find All Night Long's jumbled nature a point of interest rather than a total turn-off.

For instance, it's hard to discount the comic instincts of leads Gene Hackman and Barbra Streisand. The genuine laughs in the film almost totally come...Read the entire review »

