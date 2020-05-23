DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 22nd, 2020
Me and You and Everyone We Know - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
The early-to-mid-2000s were a great period for independent movies, and no tone or style seemed to flourish more during this time than "quirky." There was the massive success of Napoleon Dynamite, the rise of Wes Anderson from Richard Linklater-style Austinite to stuff like The Life Aquatic and The Royal Tenenbaums (a rare moment in history when you could not only go into a national chain video store, but buy one of a hundred used copies of a Criterion Collection DVD). Among these films, Me and You and Everyone We Know made at least some small waves, thanks to the specificity of its title, the internet latching onto the "pooping back and forth forever" bit, and the divisive, acquired-taste voice of performance artist Miranda July, making her feature-length writing/directing/acting debut. Revisiting the film in a drastically different era (I'm not sure 2005 was "optimi...Read the entire review »
Alastair Sim's School for Laughter (Hue and Cry / Laughter in Paradise / The Belles of St. Trinian's / School for Scoundrels) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Yet another excellent boxed set of classic British films - they're coming out in droves from several labels this year - Alastair Sim's School for Laughter: 4 Classic Comedies is a title that's a bit misleading. Hue and Cry (1947) isn't really a comedy, but rather a boy's adventure-thriller with humorous aspects. Further, Sim's participation in that, as well as Laughter in Paradise (1951) and School for Scoundrels (1960) are supporting roles; put together, he probably has less than 90 minutes of screentime. Only in the fourth film of the set, The Belles of St. Trinian's (1954) does Sim really have the leading role(s), and that one only because Margaret Rutherford couldn't/wouldn't appear in the film, resulting in Sim playing two parts. Sim, however, is in excellent form in all of these movies, which vary from good to excellent. The transfers, likewise, and all but one ...Read the entire review »