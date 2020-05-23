DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 22nd, 2020

Me and You and Everyone We Know - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster The early-to-mid-2000s were a great period for independent movies, and no tone or style seemed to flourish more during this time than "quirky." There was the massive success of Napoleon Dynamite, the rise of Wes Anderson from Richard Linklater-style Austinite to stuff like The Life Aquatic and The Royal Tenenbaums (a rare moment in history when you could not only go into a national chain video store, but buy one of a hundred used copies of a Criterion Collection DVD). Among these films, Me and You and Everyone We Know made at least some small waves, thanks to the specificity of its title, the internet latching onto the "pooping back and forth forever" bit, and the divisive, acquired-taste voice of performance artist Miranda July, making her feature-length writing/directing/acting debut. Revisiting the film in a drastically different era (I'm not sure 2005 was "optimi...Read the entire review »