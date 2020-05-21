DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

   
Old 05-21-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,191
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020
Highly Recommended
Marihuana / Narcotic (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 4) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

The fourth entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with Something Weird Video, is Dwaine Esper's 1936 film Marihuana, a fifty-eight-minute scare film meant to keep God-fearing Americans away from the Devil's root!

The subject of our story is a young woman named Burma Roberts (Harley Wood), or Blondie if you prefer. One night she and her boyfriend, Dick Collier (Hugh McArthur), attend a party at the beach. Things are fine at first but soon enough some local dope peddlers led by a guy named Tony Santello (Pat Carlyle) and Paul Ellis (Nicholas Romero), start passing around some doobies. Burma and a few of the other girls get stoned and a bunch of them go skinny dipping (leading to a surprisingly blunt sequence involving some unexpected full frontal nudity from members of the female cast!...Read the entire review »

An Inspector Calls (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV

Though a bit stagey and reliant on a series of coincidences that strain believability, the first film of J.B. Priestley's play An Inspector Calls (1954) is, otherwise, really marvelous, a gripping drawing room mystery (with a supernatural element) that's also almost shockingly frank in its politics, a scathing condemnation of British capitalism and its Edwardian class system. Alastair Sim stars, delivering another superb performance.


Set in 1912, the opening minutes deceptively appear quite conventional. At the upper-class Birling family home, a celebration in underway for the engagement of Sheila (Eileen Moore) to Gerald Croft (Brian Worth). Patriarch Arthur Birling (Arthur Young), a prominent factory owner and politician, and his matronly wife, Sybil (Olga Lin...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.