DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

The fourth entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with Something Weird Video, is Dwaine Esper's 1936 film Marihuana, a fifty-eight-minute scare film meant to keep God-fearing Americans away from the Devil's root!

The subject of our story is a young woman named Burma Roberts (Harley Wood), or Blondie if you prefer. One night she and her boyfriend, Dick Collier (Hugh McArthur), attend a party at the beach. Things are fine at first but soon enough some local dope peddlers led by a guy named Tony Santello (Pat Carlyle) and Paul Ellis (Nicholas Romero), start passing around some doobies. Burma and a few of the other girls get stoned and a bunch of them go skinny dipping (leading to a surprisingly blunt sequence involving some unexpected full frontal nudity from members of the female cast!