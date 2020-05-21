DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 20th, 2020
Marihuana / Narcotic (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 4) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
The fourth entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with Something Weird Video, is Dwaine Esper's 1936 film Marihuana, a fifty-eight-minute scare film meant to keep God-fearing Americans away from the Devil's root!
The subject of our story is a young woman named Burma Roberts (Harley Wood), or Blondie if you prefer. One night she and her boyfriend, Dick Collier (Hugh McArthur), attend a party at the beach. Things are fine at first but soon enough some local dope peddlers led by a guy named Tony Santello (Pat Carlyle) and Paul Ellis (Nicholas Romero), start passing around some doobies. Burma and a few of the other girls get stoned and a bunch of them go skinny dipping (leading to a surprisingly blunt sequence involving some unexpected full frontal nudity from members of the female cast!...Read the entire review »
An Inspector Calls (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Though a bit stagey and reliant on a series of coincidences that strain believability, the first film of J.B. Priestley's play An Inspector Calls (1954) is, otherwise, really marvelous, a gripping drawing room mystery (with a supernatural element) that's also almost shockingly frank in its politics, a scathing condemnation of British capitalism and its Edwardian class system. Alastair Sim stars, delivering another superb performance.
Set in 1912, the opening minutes deceptively appear quite conventional. At the upper-class Birling family home, a celebration in underway for the engagement of Sheila (Eileen Moore) to Gerald Croft (Brian Worth). Patriarch Arthur Birling (Arthur Young), a prominent factory owner and politician, and his matronly wife, Sybil (Olga Lin...Read the entire review »