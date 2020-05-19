DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 18th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 18th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Grand Budapest Hotel (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer

The Movie:

I'm not entirely sure what point I drifted away from, then came back to, the films of the Wes Anderson oeuvre, but I think I've identified with some of the melancholy that comes with the oodles of nostalgia that he puts into every frame. And I think with The Grand Budapest hotel he managed to accomplish this one more time.

Anderson wrote the screenplay, which was inspired by the writings of 20th century writer Stefan Zweig. The film starts in 1968 as someone, presumably the writer in a younger version of himself (Jude Law, Captain Marvel), and his stay at the Grand Budapest Hotel. He encounters an older gentleman named Mr. Moustapha (F. Murray Abraham, Inside Llewyn Davis), who has a story to tell about the hotel an...Read the entire review »

 

Rent It
The Rhythm Section (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster

The primary marketing hook for The Rhythm Section was "from the producers of James Bond." Since 1961, EON Productions has concerned itself almost exclusively with 007, with only six films in their entire history outside of the franchise (five of which were produced since 2014). In particular, The Rhythm Section seems to be, at least in part, designed as an alternative to those who have called for the casting of Bond to diversify, either in race or gender, with Blake Lively playing the globe-trotting, spy-like protagonist and frequent "Handmaid's Tale" director Reed Morano behind the camera. The result, however, is less attuned to any notion of filling a gap in the marketplace and more driven by Morano's vision, which is a trauma recovery movie, a drug rehab movie, and a revenge thriller all rolled into one grueling package.

Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a young woman who was doing...Read the entire review »

