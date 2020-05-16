DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 15th, 2020

Trapped (2002) (Blu-ray)

by William Harrison THE FILM: I had not seen Luis Mandoki's Trapped since I went with my mom to the theater opening weekend back in 2002. I enjoyed it then for what it is: a trashy, B-movie thriller full of melodrama that might have been made for Lifetime TV if not for its violence, language and A-list cast. The film holds up decently after 18 years, thanks in large part to convincing performances by Charlize Theron and a young Dakota Fanning. This child-endangerment thriller certainly does not rival movies like Ransom or Man on Fire in technical merits or dramatic heft, but it does offer pulpy thrills. I still maintain the inclusion of musician Courtney Love in a supporting role is one of the film's best q...Read the entire review »