DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 14th, 2020

Lonely Are the Brave (Blu-ray)

by Adam Tyner "Told you you didn't understand. A Westerner likes open country. That means he's got to hate fences. And the more fences there are, the more he hates them."



"I never heard such nonsense in my life."



"It's true, though. You ever notice how many fences there are getting to be? The signs they got on them: no hunting, no hiking, no admission, no trespass, private property, closed area, start moving, go away, get lost, drop dead. Know what I mean?"



"I don't even wanna know."



"Then they got those fences that say this side's jail or that side's the street. Or here's Arizona; that's Nevada. Or this is us; that's Mexico... That one between here and Mexico is the fence that got Paul into trouble. He just naturally didn't see the use of it, so he acted as if it wasn't there. So when people sneaked across it, he just felt they ...Read the entire review »