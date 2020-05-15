DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 14th, 2020
Lonely Are the Brave (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner<hr>
"Told you you didn't understand. A Westerner likes open country. That means he's got to hate fences. And the more fences there are, the more he hates them."
"I never heard such nonsense in my life."
"It's true, though. You ever notice how many fences there are getting to be? The signs they got on them: no hunting, no hiking, no admission, no trespass, private property, closed area, start moving, go away, get lost, drop dead. Know what I mean?"
"I don't even wanna know."
"Then they got those fences that say this side's jail or that side's the street. Or here's Arizona; that's Nevada. Or this is us; that's Mexico... That one between here and Mexico is the fence that got Paul into trouble. He just naturally didn't see the use of it, so he acted as if it wasn't there. So when people sneaked across it, he just felt they
The Gentlemen (4K Ultra HD) (Blu-ray)
by William Harrison
THE FILM:
British director Guy Ritchie has been a busy man over the last several years, churning out several big-budget films, including a live-action update of Disney's Aladdin, which I enjoyed; The Man from U.N.C.L.E., which made little impression despite an impressive cast; and the big ole unnecessary mess that is King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. Ritchie jumped on the scene around the new millennium and became known for his British action-crime comedies like Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels and
In Search of Dracula (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
In Search of Dracula (1975) is a pretty junky movie, made much worse by what appears to have been American distributor meddling. The movie originated as a Swedish-West German-French co-production directed by Swede Calvin James. The Internet Movie Database credits Swedish actor Tor Isedal as narrator but the American release is hosted by British actor Christopher Lee, who also appears in the film, both as Dracula and his real-life historical counterpart, Vlad the Impaler. Al Adamson's Independent-International handled the U.S. release, and that's the version Kino's new Blu-ray sources. It's not clear how much of the original production was altered for Adamson's version, but his name is in the opening credits as a consultant, and it includes footage from his terrible Dracula vs. Frankenstein (1971).
Read the entire review »