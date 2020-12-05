DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 11th, 2020
The Great Escape (The Criterion Collection) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Directed by John Struges in 1963, The Great Escape is rightly regarded as a classic of American action moviemaking, an epic adventure film made with a fantastic cast. Revisiting it for the first time in some years, it holds up very well, still very much deserving of its reputation.
The story is set around the inhabitants of a German Luftwaffe prisoner of war camp. Here scores of Allied military men have been locked away, Men like Bartlett "Big X" (Richard Attenborough) and Captain Virgil Hilts (Steve McQueen), nicknamed The Cooler King,' work together to plot an escape. Big X gets some of his men to look into tunneling their way out of the camp while Hilts decides to go solo and try to break out on his own, only to get caught and warned that, should he try such a stunt again, he'll be put to death. Danny 'The Tunnel King' (Charles Bronson) proves to be quite han...Read the entire review »
Tomorrow s Children / Child Bride (Forbidden Fruit Vol. 5) (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
The fifth entry in Kino Lorber's Forbidden Fruit: The Golden Age Of The Exploitation Picture, which is done in conjunction with Something Weird Video, is Crane Wilbur's 1934 film Tomorrow's Children, a fifty-seven-minute look at the weird world of... eugenics!
Alice Mason (Diane Sinclair) wants nothing more than to marry her boyfriend and start a family with him but there's a problem. See, Alice may be normal enough, but the state has decided that her family is defective' and as such, that she, nor her kin, should be allowed to reproduce. Her parents (Arthur Wanzer and Sarah Padden) are both raging drinks who, despite the fact that they appear to be senior citizens, have been popping out kids for quite some time now and this has led to problems. Her younger brothers have been born with physical handicaps and some of them mental issues as well, even windin...Read the entire review »