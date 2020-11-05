DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, May 10th, 2020

"And the moral of that is: be what you would like to be. Or, to put it more simply, never imagine yourself not to be otherwise than what it might appear to others that what you were or might have been wasn't otherwise what you had been would have appeared to them to be otherwise."



"I should understand that better if it were written down. I can't quite follow it as you say it."



"That's nothing to what I could say if I chose. And the moral of that is...oh!"