DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, May 10th, 2020
#1
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,181
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, May 10th, 2020
Rent It
Alice in Wonderland (1933) (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner<hr>
"And the moral of that is: be what you would like to be. Or, to put it more simply, never imagine yourself not to be otherwise than what it might appear to others that what you were or might have been wasn't otherwise what you had been would have appeared to them to be otherwise."<hr>
"I should understand that better if it were written down. I can't quite follow it as you say it."
"That's nothing to what I could say if I chose. And the moral of that is...oh!"
<td align="center" class="review-cell"...Read the entire review »
You may not post new threadsYou may not post repliesYou may not post attachmentsYou may not edit your posts
BB code is OnSmilies are On[IMG] code is OnHTML code is OnTrackbacks are OffPingbacks are OffRefbacks are Off
Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.