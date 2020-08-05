DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 7th, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 7th, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Thursday, May 7th, 2020
DVD Talk Collector Series
Bamboozled - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster

A popular notion, in these supposedly over-sensitive times, is to look at some piece of older media and say "you couldn't make that today." Nine times out of ten, that's a flimsy accusation hurled by people who haven't truly interrogated how and why cultural sensitivity has shifted. Every once in awhile, though, you find an example like Bamboozled, Spike Lee's scathing indictment of how Black people are portrayed and warped by the cycle of mainstream media, which was bankrolled (for $10 million!), produced, and released by a major motion picture studio in 2000, and features mainstream stars like Jada Pinkett Smith and Damon Wayans. No matter how sharp the movie's satire is (as a diamond) and no matter how high Lee's pedigree was, it's impossible to imagine a company as big as New Line was in 2000 or the vast majority of marquee names with any hopes of mainstream success being willing to gamble...Read the entire review »

 

Highly Recommended
The Prince of Tides - The Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster

Barbra Streisand's 1991 film version of The Prince of Tides seems to have a negative reputation among cinephiles as a certain type of ovewrought, sweeping melodrama (especially if one were to poll the members of the unofficial Criterion Collection facebook group). Although the latter film's reputation seems to have more to do with its "Oscar bait" elements, the dismissiveness towards Tides brings to mind a similar skepticism surrounding The English Patient. It's true that both films share much in common: '90s adult epics tracing elaborate, decade-spanning stories of struggle and heartbreak, and both films arguably make an effort to remain "novelistic," approaching the material in a with a combination of voice-over and deliberate pacing that seems to be designed to replicate the substantiveness and structure of their respective source material. In this critic's opinion, they'...Read the entire review »

