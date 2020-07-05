DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 6th, 2020

by Justin Remer

The Movie:



The documentary Salesman, shot in the mid-'60s and released in 1969, is a landmark film. It might feel odd to read a declaration like that about a work whose style is fairly modest and whose subjects are quite unassuming, but Salesman's storytelling is so intelligent, revealing, and artful that its indelible mark is left not only on viewers but on the whole art-form of nonfiction cinema.

Salesman follows four Irish Catholic bible salesmen from Boston, as they make their daily rounds. Their company has partnered with local churches to get folks to state their interest in fancy new bibles, and then the door-to-door men have to go in and seal the deal. But quite often, by the time the salesmen come to visit, things hav...