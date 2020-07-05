DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, May 6th, 2020
Salesman: Criterion Collection (Blu-ray)
by Justin Remer
The Movie:
The documentary Salesman, shot in the mid-'60s and released in 1969, is a landmark film. It might feel odd to read a declaration like that about a work whose style is fairly modest and whose subjects are quite unassuming, but Salesman's storytelling is so intelligent, revealing, and artful that its indelible mark is left not only on viewers but on the whole art-form of nonfiction cinema.
Salesman follows four Irish Catholic bible salesmen from Boston, as they make their daily rounds. Their company has partnered with local churches to get folks to state their interest in fancy new bibles, and then the door-to-door men have to go in and seal the deal. But quite often, by the time the salesmen come to visit, things hav...Read the entire review »
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers - The Intrigue and The Forgotten Films of Writer & Director Julia Crawford Ivers (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
Unlike many of the other women that Kino and various other labels have showcased in a recent push to preserve and present work by pioneering women in the silent era, Julia Crawford Ivers made more of her mark on the page than anywhere else. Nicknamed "The Lady of the Shadows," Ivers shunned publicity -- the essay inside the booklet included with this new Blu-ray, "The Intrigue and The Forgotten Films of Writer & Director Julia Crawford Ivers" notes that there are barely any photographs of her. Although she did direct films herself, including a feature that is presented on this disc, and the single surviving reel of another, she was best known for her work with director William Desmond Taylor, with whom she made roughly 20 films. Their partnership ended abruptly, when he was murdered, and she was accused (but not convicted) of committing the crime.
The hint of danger and mystery in her bi...Read the entire review »