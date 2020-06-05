DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
Song of Norway (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Song of Norway (1970) is a big-scale musical that, when remembered at all, is almost universally reviled. Nevertheless, I had wanted to see it for many years, if only because it was the last true 70mm movie exhibited on big Cinerama screens.
Cinerama began in 1952 as a three-camera, three-projector system that was as expensive as it was technically complex, but the results were staggering. Seen under optimal viewing conditions, it was in its way even more impressive than (true) IMAX. The early Cinerama films were all travelogues, playing in a limited number of theaters, well under one hundred screens worldwide during the 1950s. Yet despite the limited number of venues, and the fact that Cinerama theaters did just 10 shows per week with ticket prices topping out at around $3, the first five movies grossed $90 million, or around $800 million in today's dollars.
From the start there was talk ...Read the entire review »
Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers - Alice Guy-Blache Vol. 2: The Solax Years (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
She is not exactly a household name (although her profile has improved recently, thanks to the efforts of labels like Kino Lorber and Flicker Alley, as well as a feature-length documentary about her work), but Alice Guy-Blache was the first woman to ever direct a narrative fiction film, if not the first person in history. She was working as Leon Gaumont's secretary at the camera and photography supply company bearing his name when they were both invited to the first-ever projection of a film, where the Lumiere brothers showed a documentary-style clip of workers leaving their factory. Guy-Blache convinced Gaumont she could make something more inventive, and the results, La Fee aux Choix (aka The Cabbage Fairy), became the first entry in a directing resume that would eventually span over 700 films.
Even before one dives into the second volume of Kino Lorber's collection of Alice Guy-B...Read the entire review »