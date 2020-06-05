DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, May 5th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Song of Norway (1970) is a big-scale musical that, when remembered at all, is almost universally reviled. Nevertheless, I had wanted to see it for many years, if only because it was the last true 70mm movie exhibited on big Cinerama screens.

Cinerama began in 1952 as a three-camera, three-projector system that was as expensive as it was technically complex, but the results were staggering. Seen under optimal viewing conditions, it was in its way even more impressive than (true) IMAX. The early Cinerama films were all travelogues, playing in a limited number of theaters, well under one hundred screens worldwide during the 1950s. Yet despite the limited number of venues, and the fact that Cinerama theaters did just 10 shows per week with ticket prices topping out at around $3, the first five movies grossed $90 million, or around $800 million in today's dollars.

From the start there was talk ...Read the entire review »