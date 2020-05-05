DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 4th, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed in 1920 by Carl Boese and Paul Wegener, The Golem (or, if you prefer, Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam, takes place in the Prague of the 16th century where a man known as Rabbi Loew (Albert Steinr ck) is well regarded amongst the Jewish community and is also known as a bit of an astrology expert. When, during an astrology session, he foresees the impending downfall of the Jewish community, he becomes concerned, even more so when, shortly after his vision, the local authorities start placing laws that are clearly discriminatory against the Jewish segment of the populace.

With some help from his Famulus (Ernst Deutsch), Rabbi Loew decides to create a giant humanoid creature out of clay, the titular golem (played by Paul Wegener), and use their knowledge of Jewish mysticism to bring him to life. Once that's been accomplished, Loew brings the golem t...