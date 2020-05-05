DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 4th, 2020
The Golem (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Directed in 1920 by Carl Boese and Paul Wegener, The Golem (or, if you prefer, Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam, takes place in the Prague of the 16th century where a man known as Rabbi Loew (Albert Steinr ck) is well regarded amongst the Jewish community and is also known as a bit of an astrology expert. When, during an astrology session, he foresees the impending downfall of the Jewish community, he becomes concerned, even more so when, shortly after his vision, the local authorities start placing laws that are clearly discriminatory against the Jewish segment of the populace.
With some help from his Famulus (Ernst Deutsch), Rabbi Loew decides to create a giant humanoid creature out of clay, the titular golem (played by Paul Wegener), and use their knowledge of Jewish mysticism to bring him to life. Once that's been accomplished, Loew brings the golem t...Read the entire review »
The Love of Jeanne Ney (Blu-ray)
by DVD Savant
Reviewed by Glenn Erickson
One of the most enthralling silent movie experiences at UCLA Film School was seeing David Bradley's print of The Love of Jeanne Ney, a 1927 melodrama starring two greats from Metropolis in secondary roles, Brigitte Helm and Fritz Rasp. Every scene is rich in atmosphere and fluid in camerawork. The first act of director G.W. Pabst's movie takes place during the Russian Civil War (1919-1921 or so), with great detail in scenes of crowded entertainment halls and revolutionary headquarters. The least significant extra or prop made a contribution to the atmosphere.
Scenes in The Love of Jeanne Ney flow as smoothly as do the silent dramas of Josef von Sternberg. The suspenseful romantic melodrama Jeanne Ney makes no particula...Read the entire review »