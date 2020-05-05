DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 4th, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 4th, 2020

   
Old 05-05-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,175
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Monday, May 4th, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Golem (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed in 1920 by Carl Boese and Paul Wegener, The Golem (or, if you prefer, Der Golem, wie er in die Welt kam, takes place in the Prague of the 16th century where a man known as Rabbi Loew (Albert Steinr ck) is well regarded amongst the Jewish community and is also known as a bit of an astrology expert. When, during an astrology session, he foresees the impending downfall of the Jewish community, he becomes concerned, even more so when, shortly after his vision, the local authorities start placing laws that are clearly discriminatory against the Jewish segment of the populace.

With some help from his Famulus (Ernst Deutsch), Rabbi Loew decides to create a giant humanoid creature out of clay, the titular golem (played by Paul Wegener), and use their knowledge of Jewish mysticism to bring him to life. Once that's been accomplished, Loew brings the golem t...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
The Love of Jeanne Ney (Blu-ray)
by DVD Savant

Reviewed by Glenn Erickson

One of the most enthralling silent movie experiences at UCLA Film School was seeing David Bradley's print of The Love of Jeanne Ney, a 1927 melodrama starring two greats from Metropolis in secondary roles, Brigitte Helm and Fritz Rasp. Every scene is rich in atmosphere and fluid in camerawork. The first act of director G.W. Pabst's movie takes place during the Russian Civil War (1919-1921 or so), with great detail in scenes of crowded entertainment halls and revolutionary headquarters. The least significant extra or prop made a contribution to the atmosphere.

Scenes in The Love of Jeanne Ney flow as smoothly as do the silent dramas of Josef von Sternberg. The suspenseful romantic melodrama Jeanne Ney makes no particula...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.