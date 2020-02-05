DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 1st, 2020

by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Juraj Herz 1969 film The Cremator takes place during the Second World War just as Nazi forces are about to Czechoslovakia. Here we meet a man named Kopfrkingl (Rudolf Hrusinsky) who spends his days working at a crematorium. He's got some rather unorthodox ideas in his head about using his particular and unique set of skills to essentially do away with the suffering of certain aspects of society. At night he goes home to his wife (Vlasta Chramostov ) and seems to have a particular obsession with The Tibetan Book Of The Dead.

At a social gathering, he reconnects with a man named Walter Reineke (Ilja Prachar), who years back he served alongside during the First World War. They talk and Reineke convinces Kopfrkingl that, with the impending German takeover, he should make a point of proclaiming the fact that he himself has German heritage, assuming that it would be ad...Read the entire review »