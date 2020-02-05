DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > DVD Discussions > DVD Reviews and Recommendations
Reload this Page >

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 1st, 2020

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
DVD Reviews and Recommendations Read, Post and Request DVD Reviews.

DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 1st, 2020

   
Old 05-02-20, 03:00 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Review DB
Thread Starter
 
dvdtalkreviews's Avatar
 
Join Date: May 2003
Posts: 6,172
Likes: 0
Received 1 Like on 1 Post
DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 1st, 2020
Highly Recommended
The Cremator (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Juraj Herz 1969 film The Cremator takes place during the Second World War just as Nazi forces are about to Czechoslovakia. Here we meet a man named Kopfrkingl (Rudolf Hrusinsky) who spends his days working at a crematorium. He's got some rather unorthodox ideas in his head about using his particular and unique set of skills to essentially do away with the suffering of certain aspects of society. At night he goes home to his wife (Vlasta Chramostov ) and seems to have a particular obsession with The Tibetan Book Of The Dead.

At a social gathering, he reconnects with a man named Walter Reineke (Ilja Prachar), who years back he served alongside during the First World War. They talk and Reineke convinces Kopfrkingl that, with the impending German takeover, he should make a point of proclaiming the fact that he himself has German heritage, assuming that it would be ad...Read the entire review »

 

Recommended
Secret Ceremony (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane

The Movie:

Directed by Joseph Losey in 1968, Secret Ceremony, which is based on the short story Ceremonia secreta by Marco Denevi, opens atop a double-decker bus in London, England. Here we meet Leonora (Elizabeth Taylor) and Cenci Englehard (Mia Farrow) and quickly realize that their meeting is no chance encounter. Leonora's life has taken some dark turns since she lost her child, she now has a pretty serious drinking problem and makes her living as a member of the world's oldest profession. Despite her hard lifestyle, her beauty hasn't faded, but clearly there are some psychological scars that run quite deep. Cenci, on the other hand, is quite immature and, having lost her mother, no sees Leonora as a surrogate. Soon enough, Cenci has asked Leonora to move in.

Not really wanting for money, Cenci's house is quite massive and ornate, and occasionally inhabited by her...Read the entire review »

dvdtalkreviews is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
DVD Reviews and Recommendations

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.