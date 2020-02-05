DVD Talk reviews for Friday, May 1st, 2020
The Cremator (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Juraj Herz 1969 film The Cremator takes place during the Second World War just as Nazi forces are about to Czechoslovakia. Here we meet a man named Kopfrkingl (Rudolf Hrusinsky) who spends his days working at a crematorium. He's got some rather unorthodox ideas in his head about using his particular and unique set of skills to essentially do away with the suffering of certain aspects of society. At night he goes home to his wife (Vlasta Chramostov ) and seems to have a particular obsession with The Tibetan Book Of The Dead.
At a social gathering, he reconnects with a man named Walter Reineke (Ilja Prachar), who years back he served alongside during the First World War. They talk and Reineke convinces Kopfrkingl that, with the impending German takeover, he should make a point of proclaiming the fact that he himself has German heritage, assuming that it would be ad...Read the entire review »
Secret Ceremony (Blu-ray)
by Ian Jane
The Movie:
Directed by Joseph Losey in 1968, Secret Ceremony, which is based on the short story Ceremonia secreta by Marco Denevi, opens atop a double-decker bus in London, England. Here we meet Leonora (Elizabeth Taylor) and Cenci Englehard (Mia Farrow) and quickly realize that their meeting is no chance encounter. Leonora's life has taken some dark turns since she lost her child, she now has a pretty serious drinking problem and makes her living as a member of the world's oldest profession. Despite her hard lifestyle, her beauty hasn't faded, but clearly there are some psychological scars that run quite deep. Cenci, on the other hand, is quite immature and, having lost her mother, no sees Leonora as a surrogate. Soon enough, Cenci has asked Leonora to move in.
Not really wanting for money, Cenci's house is quite massive and ornate, and occasionally inhabited by her...Read the entire review »