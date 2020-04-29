DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

Forget Gone With the Wind (1939). Universal's 1936 version of the landmark Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II musical, directed by James Whale and adapted from Edna Ferber's novel, is the superior epic of the Old South. It's a far richer, more emotionally authentic and racially honest portrait years ahead of its time, with superb music, excellent performances and all handsomely produced. Too well-produced, as it turns out; its $1.2 million cost, nearly 10 times the budget of the usual Universal film, all but bankrupt the studio and led to the ouster of founder Carl Laemmle and his son, despite the film's immense critical success and popularity.

The picture is almost universally regarded as by far the best of the three film versions. A 1929 film was, perversely in retrospect, mostly a silent film with a sound prologue, and for that reason more of an adaptation of the novel than the 1927 Ziegfeld...Read the entire review »