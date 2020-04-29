DVD Talk reviews for Tuesday, April 28th, 2020
Show Boat (1936) (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Forget Gone With the Wind (1939). Universal's 1936 version of the landmark Jerome Kern-Oscar Hammerstein II musical, directed by James Whale and adapted from Edna Ferber's novel, is the superior epic of the Old South. It's a far richer, more emotionally authentic and racially honest portrait years ahead of its time, with superb music, excellent performances and all handsomely produced. Too well-produced, as it turns out; its $1.2 million cost, nearly 10 times the budget of the usual Universal film, all but bankrupt the studio and led to the ouster of founder Carl Laemmle and his son, despite the film's immense critical success and popularity.
The picture is almost universally regarded as by far the best of the three film versions. A 1929 film was, perversely in retrospect, mostly a silent film with a sound prologue, and for that reason more of an adaptation of the novel than the 1927 Ziegfeld...Read the entire review »
Angel (1937) (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
Anthony Halton (Melvyn Douglas) is standing in a waiting room in a parlor in Paris, hoping the woman (Laura Hope Crews) that a friend has recommended him can show him a good time. The door opens, and in walks the most beautiful woman he's ever seen: a statuesque blonde with piercing eyes and a slight accent, who ultimately confesses she is not the woman that Halton was waiting for (the Grand Duchess Anna Dmitrievna), but refuses to disclose her own name and refuses to hear his, although not before setting up a 9 o'clock date. They spend a romantic night on the town, punctured only by Halton's insistent determination to ditch the charade and reveal their identities. Before he can win her over, she disappears in the middle of the night. He is still haunted by this mystery woman when he returns to Britain and runs into a war buddy-turned-diplomat, Sir Frederick Barker (Herbert Marshall). Halton tells Bark...Read the entire review »