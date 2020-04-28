DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 27th, 2020
3-D Rarities II (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
The folks at 3-D Film Archive have done it again, unearthing and restoring titles even more obscure than the bountiful treasures of 3-D Rarities. Volume II, better organized as a complete program, a full evening's worth of 3-D entertainment, again offers impressive fixes of sometimes dicey extant film elements and, from a historical and technical perspective, everything here is utterly fascinating, even when the movies are just so-so.
As movies, Volume II's lineup is a bit less impressive this time out, shorts and a feature that are great fun to watch in 3-D but generally not the kind of thing you'd want to sit through "flat." However, this is more than compensated by inspired new content: narrated presentations of 3-D photographs that, in some ways, are the highlight of this show.
Read the entire review »
Shooting the Mafia (Blu-ray)
by Ryan Keefer
Sometimes you wander into a topic that you knew little about and find yourself a little engrossed by it. And whether it was quarantine drinks or a lack of other topics, I found myself really into Shooting the Mafia, a recent documentary whose title may throw you off a little.
Directed by Kim Longinetto, the film's focus is on Letizia Battalgia, an Italian woman in Palermo who divorced her husband at the age of 35 and began work into photojournalism, with her primary topic being the behavior and actions of the Corleonesi mafia, which was a sect of figures from Corleone within Palermo. And yes, THAT Corleone, inspired by the Godfather films that we know so much about. Given the scale of the body count and Battaglia's devotion to her work, she amassed more than a half mi...Read the entire review »