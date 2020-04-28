DVD Talk reviews for Monday, April 27th, 2020

by Stuart Galbraith IV

The folks at 3-D Film Archive have done it again, unearthing and restoring titles even more obscure than the bountiful treasures of 3-D Rarities. Volume II, better organized as a complete program, a full evening's worth of 3-D entertainment, again offers impressive fixes of sometimes dicey extant film elements and, from a historical and technical perspective, everything here is utterly fascinating, even when the movies are just so-so.

As movies, Volume II's lineup is a bit less impressive this time out, shorts and a feature that are great fun to watch in 3-D but generally not the kind of thing you'd want to sit through "flat." However, this is more than compensated by inspired new content: narrated presentations of 3-D photographs that, in some ways, are the highlight of this show.

Read the entire review »