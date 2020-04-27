DVD Talk reviews for Sunday, April 26th, 2020
Hudson River Massacre (Blu-ray)
by Adam Tyner<hr>
"But why look at each other with hatred? Why, instead of being enemies, can't we make an attempt to live in peace here? Is it possible that Canada is not large enough to shelter both the English and the Canadians? Why did you rise against us, Victor?"<hr>
"We're proud, and we have our dignity too. It's impossible to treat us like simple slaves."
A Eurowestern set in French Canada, helmed by the director of Tombs of the Blind Dead: I haven't even pressed 'Play' yet, and you've already got me, MVD Classics. But then I did fire up this disc, and...errr...
You may not post new threadsYou may not post repliesYou may not post attachmentsYou may not edit your posts
BB code is OnSmilies are On[IMG] code is OnHTML code is OnTrackbacks are OffPingbacks are OffRefbacks are Off
Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Copyright © 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.