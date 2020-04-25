DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 24th, 2020

The Maya Deren Collection (Blu-ray)

by Tyler Foster Maya Deren lived a relatively short life (dying in 1961 at the age of 44), and within that life, had an even shorter filmmaking career, which lasted from 1943 to 1959 (she worked on projects after 1959, but did not finish any of them before her death). Yet, during those 16 years, she managed to earn the title "mother of the American avant-garde film," largely through her hugely influential first film, 1943's Meshes of the Afternoon. Kino Lorber, as part of their ongoing efforts to present new restorations of hugely important contributions by women to film history, is now offering The Maya Deren Collection on DVD and Blu-ray, a one-disc offering that includes the six films Deren directed or co-directed, a seventh that she collaborated on with her then-husband Alexander Hammid, and an hour of footage that she had collected for a project that was never finished, and which was assembled by her wid...Read the entire review »