DVD Talk reviews for Friday, April 24th, 2020
Their Finest Hour: 5 British WWII Classics (Blu-ray)
by Stuart Galbraith IV
Similar to Anchor Bay's British War Collection DVD set from 2005, Film Movement's Their Finest Hour: 5 British WWII Classics is a superb set of titles, some heretofore available only as imports, either region-free or region "B" encoded, with extras from those releases ported over here. The Anchor Bay set included Went the Day Well? (1942), The Cruel Sea (1953), The Dam Busters (1954), The Ship That Died of Shame (1955), and The Colditz Story (1957), while Film Movement's set include When the Day Well?, The Dam Busters, and The Colditz Story but with Dunkirk and Ice Cold in Alex (both 1958) in place of the others. The transfers are great and the extras copious, making this a must-have set, even for those already in possession of the earlier Anchor Bay DVD set.
Read the entire review »
The Maya Deren Collection (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster
Maya Deren lived a relatively short life (dying in 1961 at the age of 44), and within that life, had an even shorter filmmaking career, which lasted from 1943 to 1959 (she worked on projects after 1959, but did not finish any of them before her death). Yet, during those 16 years, she managed to earn the title "mother of the American avant-garde film," largely through her hugely influential first film, 1943's Meshes of the Afternoon. Kino Lorber, as part of their ongoing efforts to present new restorations of hugely important contributions by women to film history, is now offering The Maya Deren Collection on DVD and Blu-ray, a one-disc offering that includes the six films Deren directed or co-directed, a seventh that she collaborated on with her then-husband Alexander Hammid, and an hour of footage that she had collected for a project that was never finished, and which was assembled by her wid...Read the entire review »