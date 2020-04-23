DVD Talk Forum

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020

   
DVD Talk reviews for Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020
Rent It
Verotika (Blu-ray)
by Tyler Foster

If you read enough about film, especially horror film, then sometime last year you may have read about the film Verotika. For those who haven't, Verotika is the brainchild of rocker Glenn Danzig, of the band Misfits, Samhain, and Danzig. The film (written, directed, executive produced, scored and co-photographed by Glenn Danzig) is an adaptation of "Verotik," the adult comic book that Danzig also publishes (and presumably helps write) through a company he owns by the same name. Also, if you read about Verotika (no, I have no idea why he added the "a" to the movie), you probably read that it was a disaster on par with The Room. To be honest, that might be underselling it. One would have to streamline The Room down to its best and most inexplicable bits, concentrate the remaining hilarity into 10 minutes, and then line up nine of those chunks in a row to get s...Read the entire review »

